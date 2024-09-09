Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shubham Polyspin Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd and Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2024. Shubham Polyspin Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd and Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rama Steel Tubes Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 14.94 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 364.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd lost 7.83% to Rs 28.12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72115 shares in the past one month.

United Drilling Tools Ltd tumbled 6.78% to Rs 252.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4987 shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd shed 5.69% to Rs 222.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15399 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd slipped 5.57% to Rs 445.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66275 shares in the past one month.

