Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems appoints Alaga Raja on board of Ramco Systems FZ LLC, UAE

Ramco Systems appoints Alaga Raja on board of Ramco Systems FZ LLC, UAE

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Ramco Systems is appointing Alaga Raja to the Board of its subsidiary, Ramco Systems FZ LLC, UAE (Ramco Systems Dubai), reinforcing its strategic expansion in the Middle East. With over 35 years of experience in the field of Banking & Finance, Alaga Raja brings deep market insights to drive growth and enhance regional engagement. He previously held leadership roles at Doha Bank, Bank Muscat, and National Bank of Oman, with his last held position as the Country Head, UAE of Doha Bank.

The Middle East is witnessing rapid advancements across aviation, banking, financial services, and enterprise solutions, with increasing investments in airports, airline fleets, and MRO services. As businesses undergo digital transformation, the demand for innovative Aviation MRO, Payroll, ERP, and Logistics solutions continues to rise.

 

Ramco's commitment to the region includes expanding partnerships and onboarding senior leadership to accelerate growth

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Renaissance Global receives order worth USD 1.56 million

Renaissance Global receives order worth USD 1.56 million

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gillette India Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 126 cr; declares dividend of Rs 65/share

Gillette India Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 126 cr; declares dividend of Rs 65/share

Varun Beverages posts 36% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; EBITDA margin at 15.7%

Varun Beverages posts 36% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; EBITDA margin at 15.7%

Swiggy drops 21% in five days, slips below IPO price

Swiggy drops 21% in five days, slips below IPO price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEYouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia ControversyStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon