Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Electronics Mart India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2025.

Electronics Mart India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2025.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 293.4 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84473 shares in the past one month.

 

Electronics Mart India Ltd tumbled 8.70% to Rs 141.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24606 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 1654.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45112 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to attend AI summit, hold talks with Macron in France

NZ vs SA

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: New Zealand 50 for 1 after batting power play

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 550 pts lower at 77,300; Realty down 3%; Auto, IT, FMCG, Financials weigh

Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha

Ranveer Allahbadia

Who is YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, booked for his controversial remarks?

Orchid Pharma Ltd fell 6.95% to Rs 1306.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13973 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd shed 6.94% to Rs 109.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gillette India Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 126 cr; declares dividend of Rs 65/share

Gillette India Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 126 cr; declares dividend of Rs 65/share

Varun Beverages posts 36% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; EBITDA margin at 15.7%

Varun Beverages posts 36% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; EBITDA margin at 15.7%

Swiggy drops 21% in five days, slips below IPO price

Swiggy drops 21% in five days, slips below IPO price

NGL Fine Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NGL Fine Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Electronics Mart tanks after Q3 PAT decline 31% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Electronics Mart tanks after Q3 PAT decline 31% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon