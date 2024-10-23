Rane Engine Valve standalone net profit rises 287.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 147.37 croreNet profit of Rane Engine Valve rose 287.16% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 147.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales147.37142.50 3 OPM %11.275.61 -PBDT14.026.74 108 PBT9.172.10 337 NP5.731.48 287
