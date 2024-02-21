Sensex (    %)
                        
Ultratech commissions 1.8 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Ultratech Cement announced that it has commissioned 1.8 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) brownfield cement capacity at Kotputli, Rajasthan.
This commissioning of 1.8 mtpa brownfield cement capacity forms part of the 22.6 mtpa capacity expansion announced in June 2022 as informed earlier by the cement maker on 2 June 2022.
This additional capacity will help UltraTech to service the markets in Rajasthan and NCR.
With this commissioning, the cement manufacturers total grey cement manufacturing capacity in Rajasthan, alongwith its wholly owned subsidiary will be 18.9 mtpa and its total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India will stand augmented to 137.39 mtpa.
UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 138.39 mtpa.
The company reported 67.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.78 crore on 7.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 16,739.97 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip fell 0.30% to end at Rs 9,954.30 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

