Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 4155.41 croreNet profit of Rashi Peripherals declined 16.10% to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 4155.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3706.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4155.413706.17 12 OPM %2.492.67 -PBDT83.7387.17 -4 PBT78.6682.94 -5 NP58.5169.74 -16
