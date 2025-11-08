Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 4155.41 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals declined 16.10% to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 4155.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3706.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4155.413706.17 12 OPM %2.492.67 -PBDT83.7387.17 -4 PBT78.6682.94 -5 NP58.5169.74 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

