Super Bakers (India) standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Super Bakers (India) rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

