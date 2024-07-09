Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RateGain signs multi-year deal with Malaysia Airlines

This partnership aims to elevate Malaysia Airlines' performance across its extensive network of domestic and international routes

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

Photo: Bloomberg

Capital Market
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that it has been selected for a multi-year partnership by Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Malaysia Airlines), the national flag carrier of Malaysia. This strategic collaboration will see Malaysia Airlines leveraging RateGain's advanced AirGain platform to boost its competitive edge through superior pricing intelligence capabilities.
This partnership aims to elevate Malaysia Airlines' performance across its extensive network of domestic and international routes. Amid significant growth and competition in the aviation industry, the integration of the AirGain platform positions Malaysia Airlines to not only compete but also set market trends. By providing a real-time view into competitive pricing, AirGain offers a critical advantage for sustained growth and competitiveness on both regional and international stages. Malaysia Airlines will utilize AirGain's cutting-edge price intelligence solution to refine pricing strategies, optimize daily opportunities for expansion and enhance customer satisfaction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Boeing

Korean Air, Malaysia Airlines flights disrupted by pressurisation issues

Boeing 737 Max

Malaysia-bound flight returns back to Hyderabad due to technical snag

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

Malaysia Airlines inks initial pact with IndiGo for codeshare partnership

MH370

Malaysia may renew search for MH370 flight decade after it vanished

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

Malaysia Airlines aims to expand in India; eyes codeshare pact with carrier

Topics : Malaysia Airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon