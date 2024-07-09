RateGain signs multi-year deal with Malaysia Airlines

This partnership aims to elevate Malaysia Airlines' performance across its extensive network of domestic and international routes. Amid significant growth and competition in the aviation industry, the integration of the AirGain platform positions Malaysia Airlines to not only compete but also set market trends. By providing a real-time view into competitive pricing, AirGain offers a critical advantage for sustained growth and competitiveness on both regional and international stages. Malaysia Airlines will utilize AirGain's cutting-edge price intelligence solution to refine pricing strategies, optimize daily opportunities for expansion and enhance customer satisfaction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that it has been selected for a multi-year partnership by Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Malaysia Airlines), the national flag carrier of Malaysia. This strategic collaboration will see Malaysia Airlines leveraging RateGain's advanced AirGain platform to boost its competitive edge through superior pricing intelligence capabilities.