Rategain Travel Technologies partners with Brightline Trains

Rategain Travel Technologies announced that Brightline Trains (Brightline), seamlessly connecting travelers to top destinations and major events between Central and South Florida, has selected AirGain (A RateGain Product) for advanced rail and airline pricing intelligence in the U.S. rail market.

AirGain, known for its AI-powered revenue management solutions for airlines, trains, cruises, and online travel agencies (OTAs), offers realtime price intelligence and rate parity solutions, among other services. This partnership enables Brightline to access accurate and real-time competitive pricing insights, bolstering its position in the U.S. rail sector.

