Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 61.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 125.60 croreNet profit of Rathi Bars rose 61.67% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 125.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales125.6099.94 26 OPM %2.893.50 -PBDT2.291.93 19 PBT0.970.60 62 NP0.970.60 62
