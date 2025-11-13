Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 242.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.43% to Rs 3.47 croreNet profit of Helpage Finlease rose 242.31% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 99.43% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.471.74 99 OPM %95.1090.23 -PBDT1.250.39 221 PBT1.200.35 243 NP0.890.26 242
