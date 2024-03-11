Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2739.8, down 3.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.97% in last one year as compared to a 30.56% rally in NIFTY and a 48.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2739.8, down 3.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22397.5. The Sensex is at 73785.71, down 0.45%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has lost around 8.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8371.3, down 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45798 shares today, compared to the daily average of 73084 shares in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The PE of the stock is 31.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

Market under pressure; metal shares slip

Market extends losses; metal shares lose sheen; VIX climbs 4.57%

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Nazara Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd down for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 1.65%, Gains for third straight session

Entero Healthcare gains after Q3 PAT surges 96% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon