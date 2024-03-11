Sensex (    %)
                             
Nazara Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 680.4, down 1.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.97% in last one year as compared to a 30.56% rally in NIFTY and a 15.39% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
Nazara Technologies Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 680.4, down 1.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22397.5. The Sensex is at 73785.71, down 0.45%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has lost around 21.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1988.35, down 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.43 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

