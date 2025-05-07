Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit declines 98.82% in the March 2025 quarter

RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit declines 98.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 936.25 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power declined 98.82% to Rs 125.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10665.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 936.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 913.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.51% to Rs 221.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8896.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 3283.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3364.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales936.25913.96 2 3283.833364.00 -2 OPM %22.6322.54 -17.8019.20 - PBDT185.8248.53 283 462.65-1376.76 LP PBT125.94-20.04 LP 221.92-1758.70 LP NP125.9410665.75 -99 221.928896.75 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

