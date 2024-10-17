Business Standard
Real Estate stocks slide

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 287.19 points or 3.39% at 8188.19 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 6.23%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.75%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.62%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.44%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 2.76%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.58%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.44%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.89%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.75%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 596.5 or 1.04% at 56806.57.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 220.58 points or 1.32% at 16532.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 198.05 points or 0.79% at 24773.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 488.92 points or 0.6% at 81012.44.

Bajaj Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 48.54% in the September 2024 quarter

On BSE,1259 shares were trading in green, 2622 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

