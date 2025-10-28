Raymond consolidated net profit declines 81.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.43% to Rs 527.69 croreNet profit of Raymond declined 81.05% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 527.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 473.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales527.69473.58 11 OPM %8.155.26 -PBDT57.5546.81 23 PBT19.1210.14 89 NP11.3860.05 -81
