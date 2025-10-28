Bata India consolidated net profit declines 73.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 801.33 croreNet profit of Bata India declined 73.26% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 801.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 837.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales801.33837.14 -4 OPM %18.0920.79 -PBDT132.54159.99 -17 PBT27.5669.78 -61 NP13.9051.98 -73
