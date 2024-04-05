Sensex (    %)
                             
Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 26.19 points or 0.36% at 7310.94 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.49%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.11%),DLF Ltd (up 0.98%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.88%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.72%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.61%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.24%).
On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 2.09%), and Swan Energy Ltd (down 1.19%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.92 or 0.27% at 74026.71.
The Nifty 50 index was down 54.7 points or 0.24% at 22459.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.58 points or 0.25% at 45691.39.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.8 points or 0.11% at 13800.
On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1419 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

