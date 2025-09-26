Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI reports rise in Supervisory Data Quality Index scores for banks

RBI reports rise in Supervisory Data Quality Index scores for banks

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India reported a rise in the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) score, reflecting improved data quality across scheduled commercial banks. As of June 2025, the index rose to 89.9 from 89.3 in March 2025, the central bank noted. The sDQI, a key metric established by the RBI, evaluates data submissions based on principles of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency. In June 2025, no entity scored below 80. For Small Finance Banks, the sDQI witnessed an improvement from 90.6 in March 2025 to 90.7 in June 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

