Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI retains growth rate projection for FY26 at 6.5%

RBI retains growth rate projection for FY26 at 6.5%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday decided to keep policy rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and retained the neutral stance, weighed by concerns over tariff uncertainties. Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the global environment continues to be challenging. Although financial market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties have abated somewhat from their peaks in recent months, trade negotiation challenges continue to linger.

Prospects of external demand, however, remain uncertain amidst ongoing tariff announcements and trade negotiations, RBI noted. The headwinds emanating from prolonged geopolitical tensions, persisting global uncertainties, and volatility in global financial markets pose risks to the growth outlook. Taking all these factors into account, RBIs projection for real GDP growth for 2025-26 has been retained at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent, and Q4 at 6.3 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2026-27 is projected at 6.6 per cent.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI keeps monetary policy unchanged

RBI keeps monetary policy unchanged

Torrent Power Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 731 cr

Torrent Power Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 731 cr

ITI climbs on launching AI-based road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh

ITI climbs on launching AI-based road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh

GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares decline

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon