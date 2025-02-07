Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI trims benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

RBI trims benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Friday cut the repo rate the rate at which the RBI lends to other banks by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, after keeping it unchanged for two years. This is the first rate cut initiated by the RBI in five years, the last one being in May 2020. RBI however continues with the neutral monetary policy stance and remain unambiguously focussed on a durable alignment of inflation with the target, while supporting growth. The decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth, the central bank noted. This was the first RBI policy under the new Governor Sanjay Malhotra and also the first RBI MPC meeting after the Union Budget 2025-2026 was presented on February 1.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITC declines after muted Q3 performance

ITC declines after muted Q3 performance

Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr; declares dividend of Rs 100/sh

Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr; declares dividend of Rs 100/sh

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025RBI MPC Repo RateDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon