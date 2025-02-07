Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC declines after muted Q3 performance

ITC declines after muted Q3 performance

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

ITC fell 2.07% to Rs 432.25 after the company reported 1.2% rise in net profit to Rs 5,638 crore on a 8.6% increase in net revenue to Rs 17,726 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The companys FMCG Others business has reported 4% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 5,418 crore in Q3 FY24, amidst muted demand conditions.

The revenue from Cigarettes rose by 7.8% YoY to Rs 8,136 crore in the third quarter. Adjusted for excise duty/NCCD on sales, the revenue is higher by 8.1% YoY, mainly driven by growth in volumes.

The Agri Business segment revenue increased by 9.7% YoY to Rs 3,351 crore, with significant growth contribution from Leaf Tobacco & value added Agri products.

 

The companys Paperboards, Paper and Packaging Segment remains impacted due to low priced Chinese & Indonesian supplies in global markets including India, soft domestic demand conditions and unprecedented surge in wood prices. Segmental revenue for Q3 FY25 was Rs 2,144 crore, up 3.1% YoY.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI MPC 2025 LIVE: FY25 GDP projected at 6.6%, FY25 inflation at 4.8%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Sergio Ramos

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to resume his illustrious career in Mexico

Stock market, market

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty decline after RBI cuts rates by 25bps; FMCG, PSB drag most

RBI

RBI's monetary policy committee cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, continues with 'neutral' stance

The Hotels business has recorded 14.6% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 922 crore. The business has been demerged into ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) w.e.f. 01 January 2025. ITCHL shares listed on stock exchanges on 29 January 2025.

During the quarter, the company witnessed sharp cost escalation in key input materials (edible oil, wheat, potato, leaf tobacco, wood etc.) witnessed.

EBITDA improved by 2.9% to Rs 6,197 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 6,024 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 7,363 crore, up by 9.5% from Rs 6,725 crore in Q3 FY24.

The companys board recommends interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

Separately, ITC said that it has signed definitive agreements for acquisition of Prasuma, a leading player in the frozen, chilled and ready to cook foods space in India.

Prasuma, a specialist in oriental cuisine (viz. momos, baos, Korean fried chicken), high quality delicatessens and raw meats, etc., sells a wide assortment of 170+ products, backed by unparalleled innovation expertise in developing Good-for-You products.

This acquisition will further fortify ITCs presence in these future-facing categories, with current annual market size of over Rs 10,000 crore and poised for rapid growth in the years ahead.

ITC will acquire 100% stake in Prasuma over a period of 3 years. The first tranche of 43.8% stake shall be acquired upfront and balance stake will be acquired, in tranches, by June, 2028, basis pre-defined valuation criteria and subject to other conditions as stated in the definitive agreements.

ITC had entered the Frozen Foods market in 2019 under ITC Master Chef brand. Within 5 years of launch, ITC Master Chef has grown rapidly and has established itself as one of the leading Frozen Foods brands.

With the industry at an inflection point, this acquisition will help strengthen and expand ITCs presence in the aforesaid categories by gaining entry into high growth segments, viz. Pan Asian foods, Deli meats, etc.

With the proposed acquisition, ITC will become the first full stack player in the segment with an unparalleled portfolio, offering meals and snacking options across multiple occasions throughout the day for the discerning consumer.

ITC Master Chef and Prasuma shall also benefit from significant synergies through well designed institutional mechanisms and enablers.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr; declares dividend of Rs 100/sh

Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr; declares dividend of Rs 100/sh

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025RBI MPC Repo RateDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon