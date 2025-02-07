Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 239.14 points or 0.85% at 28475.26 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.06%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.76%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.7%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.7%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.74%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.6%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.72%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.47%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 411.42 or 0.81% at 50094.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 54.42 points or 0.37% at 14843.24.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: FY26 real GDP projected at 6.7%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Stock market, market

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex drags 200 pts to 77,850, Nifty at 23,520 as RBI cuts rates by 25bps

bomb threat

Latest LIVE: St Stephen's College, Mayur Vihar school receive bomb threat

Walmart

Why Walmart is cutting scores of jobs, relocating employees to main offices

H-1B Visa

USCIS announces H-1B initial registration period to begin on March 7

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.05 points or 0.01% at 23606.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 78008.28.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 1805 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares rise

Allied Digital bags order worth over Rs 14 cr from MSETCL

Allied Digital bags order worth over Rs 14 cr from MSETCL

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Mixed Market Movements Amid Jobs Report Anticipation and Sector Highlights

Mixed Market Movements Amid Jobs Report Anticipation and Sector Highlights

Shares likely to open higher

Shares likely to open higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025RBI MPC Repo RateDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon