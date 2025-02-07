Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 10.01 points or 0.14% at 7108.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 2.22%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 2.08%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.06%),Shree Cement Ltd (up 1.93%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.7%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.7%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 1.52%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.5%), and UltraTech Cement Ltd (up 1.4%).

On the other hand, NOCIL Ltd (down 6.4%), Everest Industries Ltd (down 4.84%), and Yasho Industries Ltd (down 3.91%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 411.42 or 0.81% at 50094.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 54.42 points or 0.37% at 14843.24.

Also Read

Stock market, market

Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty decline as RBI cuts rates by 25bps; FMCG, PSB drag, Metal up

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: FY26 real GDP projected at 6.7%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

bomb threat

Latest LIVE: St Stephen's College, Mayur Vihar school receive bomb threat

Walmart

Why Walmart is cutting scores of jobs, relocating employees to main offices

H-1B Visa

USCIS announces H-1B initial registration period to begin on March 7

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.05 points or 0.01% at 23606.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 78008.28.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 1805 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares rise

Allied Digital bags order worth over Rs 14 cr from MSETCL

Allied Digital bags order worth over Rs 14 cr from MSETCL

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Mixed Market Movements Amid Jobs Report Anticipation and Sector Highlights

Mixed Market Movements Amid Jobs Report Anticipation and Sector Highlights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025RBI MPC Repo RateDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon