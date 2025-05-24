RBM Infracon consolidated net profit rises 215.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 167.48% to Rs 153.24 croreNet profit of RBM Infracon rose 215.44% to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 167.48% to Rs 153.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 165.73% to Rs 29.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 148.02% to Rs 321.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.2457.29 167 321.75129.73 148 OPM %12.2613.51 -13.3514.53 - PBDT18.476.86 169 42.2417.26 145 PBT17.706.44 175 40.0615.99 151 NP12.874.08 215 29.4711.09 166
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content