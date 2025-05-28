Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RCF slides after Q4 PAT slumps 24% YoY to Rs 72 crore

RCF slides after Q4 PAT slumps 24% YoY to Rs 72 crore

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers fell 2.46% to Rs 152.60 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 23.91% to Rs 72.46 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 95.24 crore posted in same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 3.86% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,729.67 crore during the quarter ended March 2025.

Profit before tax tumbled 16.41% to Rs 100.33 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 120.03 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses shed 3.08% to Rs 3,683.43 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,589.83 crore (up 12.31% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 145.29 crore (up 12.68% YoY).

 

On segmental front, revenue from fertilizers stood at Rs 2,932.35 crore (up 7.47% YoY), trading income stood at Rs 376.94 crore (down 49.91% YoY) and industrial chemicals revenue was at Rs 417.46 crore (up 5.49% YoY).

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 7.62% to Rs 242.45 crore in FY25, even as revenue from operations declined marginally by 0.28% to Rs 16,933.64 crore compared to FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.32 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (i.e., 13.20% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Upon approval, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with 75% stake owned by Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

