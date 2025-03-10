Monday, March 10, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RDB Realty & Infra bags Rs 42-cr work order

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

RDB Realty & Infrastructure announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 42 crore from Vardhman Group Realbuild.

The work order involves constructing a basement, ground floor, podiums, and a G+33 upper floor with an underground tank, overhead tanks, firefighting tanks, and a lift machine room on the property at CS No. 1282, Sandhurst Road West, Girgaon, Mumbai, covering approximately 200,000 sq. ft. of built-up area.

As part of the agreement, a security deposit of Rs 1 crore has already been paid, with the remaining amount to be settled upon completion of the work. Additionally, the contract includes a retention rate of 5% on each bill. The project is set to be completed within 24 months, starting from 7 March 2025. Any further extension to the project timeline will be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

 

RDB Realty & Infrastructure is engaged in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 88% to Rs 1.73 crore on a 251.5% increase in sales to Rs 24.18 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

Shares of RDB Realty & Infrastructure fell 4.17% to close at Rs 55.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

