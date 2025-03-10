Monday, March 10, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.04%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.04%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.04% at 799.7 today. The index has slipped 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd dropped 6.55%, Raymond Ltd slipped 3.60% and Macrotech Developers Ltd shed 3.35%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 13.00% over last one year compared to the 0.15% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.86% and Nifty Energy index is down 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.41% to close at 22460.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.29% to close at 74115.17 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Nifty settles below 22,500; Sensex slides 217 pts; VIX jumps 3.82%

Nifty settles below 22,500; Sensex slides 217 pts; VIX jumps 3.82%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Promoters infuse Rs 29 cr in Gensol Engineering

Promoters infuse Rs 29 cr in Gensol Engineering

Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon