Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 67.7 points or 0.76% at 8842.92 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.38%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.77%), DLF Ltd (up 1.5%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.25%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.1%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.77%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.68%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 182.12 or 0.35% at 52088.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.11 points or 0.06% at 15706.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 91.5 points or 0.39% at 23475.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 368.03 points or 0.48% at 77110.9.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 2000 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News