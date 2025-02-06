Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 114.63 points or 1.57% at 7171.84 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.16%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.85%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 2.73%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.75%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.96%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.14%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.67%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.1%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 60.12 or 0.12% at 50447.55.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 128.24 points or 0.85% at 14897.55.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades 350 pts lower at 77,900 before RBI policy outcome; Auto, FMCG drag

`Check India vs England live score updates of first ODI here

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Rana's double strike over put England on backfoot

Q3 result

KP Green Energy Q3 results: Net profit grows to Rs 25 crore on high income

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Engaging with US so deportees aren't mistreated, says Jaishankar

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q3 results: Net profit rises 84% YoY to Rs 16,891 crore, NII up 4%

The Nifty 50 index was down 107.55 points or 0.45% at 23588.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 384.44 points or 0.49% at 77886.84.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1994 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Gujarat Gas Q3 PAT rises to Rs 222 crore

Gujarat Gas Q3 PAT rises to Rs 222 crore

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 26.82% in the December 2024 quarter

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 26.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 72.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 72.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 91.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 91.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon