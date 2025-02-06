Business Standard

Gujarat Gas Q3 PAT rises to Rs 222 crore

Gujarat Gas Q3 PAT rises to Rs 222 crore

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Gujarat Gas' standalone net profit marginally increased to Rs 221.62 crore in Q3 FY25, up 0.58% from 220.34 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 6.08% YoY to Rs 4,332.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 300.24 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 1.29% on a YoY basis.

EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 439 crore, compared to Rs 424 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

For the quarter ended 31 December 2024, the company's sales volumes were 9.47 mmscmd, compared to 9.16 mmscmd in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

 

The compressed natural gas (CNG) category continued to witness strong momentum in terms of volume registering g a 12% rise YoY, achieving highest ever CNG volume of 3.12 mmscmd for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

PNG domestic and commercial sales volumes during the period under review aggregated to 0.89 mmscmd.

During the quarter, the company added more than 38,200 new domestic customers and 5 new CNG stations. Volume of around 1,72,000 scmd was added due to commissioning of new industrial customers.

Gujarat Gas is the largest city gas distribution company in India. The company has a network of about 42,000 km of gas pipeline, distributing approximately 9.47 mmscmd of natural gas. The company operates more than 825 CNG stations and has connected more than 22.27 lakh households in six states and one union territory.

The scrip declined 2.79% to Rs 464.90 on the BSE.

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 26.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 72.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 91.68% in the December 2024 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit declines 38.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Trent consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

