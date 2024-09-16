Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 99.13 points or 1.2% at 8331.2 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.55%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.48%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.34%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.21%),DLF Ltd (up 0.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.56%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.56%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.55%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.83%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.14%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 263.81 or 0.46% at 57391.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 49.34 points or 0.29% at 17025.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.4 points or 0.24% at 25417.9.

The BSE Sensex index was up 200.66 points or 0.24% at 83091.6.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 1037 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

