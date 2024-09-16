Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 129.76 points or 1.58% at 8341.95 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 6.12%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.43%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.51%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.37%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 1.21%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.95%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.89%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.63%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.62%).
On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.04%), moved lower.
At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 263.81 or 0.46% at 57391.85.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 49.34 points or 0.29% at 17025.68.
The Nifty 50 index was up 61.4 points or 0.24% at 25417.9.
The BSE Sensex index was up 200.66 points or 0.24% at 83091.6.
On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 1037 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.
