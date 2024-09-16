Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson's subsidiary to form JV with Japan-based Hamakyorex Co

Samvardhana Motherson's subsidiary to form JV with Japan-based Hamakyorex Co

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International said that the board of its subsidiary SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V. has approved to execute a joint venture (JV) agreement with Hamakyorex Co., Japan.
Motherson and Hamakyorex have an existing strategic partnership with both parties having 50% shareholding each. This was established in 2019 and is engaged in the business of finished vehicle logistics in India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the back of the ongoing successful partnership in India both parties have decided to enter into another partnership.
The JV entity is being setup to conduct comprehensive logistics operations and provide a range of related services, including third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, packaging, and import/export (EXIM) solutions, to various industries in Japan or other locations as mutually agreed between the parties.
 
Mothersons share in the JV would be 51% while the remaining 49% would be held by Hamakyorex.
Samvardhana Motherson International is the flagship company of the Samvardhana Motherson group.

More From This Section

Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 1.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.12%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 1.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.12%

Systematix Corporate Services raises Rs 103 cr to fund AIFs and other strategic initiatives

Systematix Corporate Services raises Rs 103 cr to fund AIFs and other strategic initiatives

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

JSW Energy arm completes commissioning 300-MW wind power capacity in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy arm completes commissioning 300-MW wind power capacity in Tamil Nadu

Stock Alert: Adani Power, Dixon Tech, CDSL, Laurus Labs, Trident, Nazara Tech

Stock Alert: Adani Power, Dixon Tech, CDSL, Laurus Labs, Trident, Nazara Tech

The companys consolidated net profit of Rs 994.17 crore in Q1 FY25, jumped 65.45% as against Rs 600.87 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations increased 28.51% YoY to Rs 28,867.96 crore during the June 2024 quarter.
The scrip rose 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 191.20 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bajaj housing finance ipo listing today

Bajaj Housing Finance debuts with a Bang: lists at 114% premium on bourses

sugar

Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka: Why sugar stocks are buzzing in trade today

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 83,000 at open; All eyes on Bajaj Housing Finance listing

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

LIVE news: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka demands NIA probe into Nagamangala violence

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.87 against US dollar during early trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon