Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 94.69 points or 1.49% at 6461.55 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 6.12%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.43%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.51%),Nava Ltd (up 2.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.11%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.83%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.65%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.37%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.37%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (down 1.7%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 1.16%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 1.11%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 263.81 or 0.46% at 57391.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 49.34 points or 0.29% at 17025.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.4 points or 0.24% at 25417.9.

The BSE Sensex index was up 200.66 points or 0.24% at 83091.6.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 1037 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News