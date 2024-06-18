Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 90.51 points or 1.03% at 8911.02 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.98%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.63%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.61%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.89%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.41%), DLF Ltd (up 0.35%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.46%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 328.1 or 0.64% at 51528.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 47.16 points or 0.3% at 15676.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.35% at 23548.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 249.98 points or 0.32% at 77242.75.

On BSE,2133 shares were trading in green, 1130 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News