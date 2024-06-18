Consumer Durables shares gain

Business Standard
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 819.81 points or 1.38% at 60310.29 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 2.67%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.05%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.67%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.52%),V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 0.27%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.25%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.04%).
On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.84%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.73%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 328.1 or 0.64% at 51528.09.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 47.16 points or 0.3% at 15676.53.
The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.35% at 23548.1.
The BSE Sensex index was up 249.98 points or 0.32% at 77242.75.
On BSE,2133 shares were trading in green, 1130 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.
