Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 173.75 points or 2.63% at 6427.83 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.76%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.68%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.57%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.57%),DLF Ltd (down 2.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.1%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.04%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.99%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.54%), and Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.45%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 34.26 or 0.07% at 46672.39.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 158.23 points or 1.1% at 14260.27.

 

The Nifty 50 index was down 348.25 points or 1.48% at 23171.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1403.58 points or 1.81% at 76011.34.

On BSE,2577 shares were trading in green, 1379 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India records its highest ever sales of 22.34 lakh in FY25

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 34% jump in tractors sales in March

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

