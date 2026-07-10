Realty stocks extend rally as easing Fed rate concerns boost sentiment

Real estate stocks witnessed broad-based buying on Friday, with the Nifty Realty index climbing 3.13% to 935.30 as improving global sentiment lifted the sector.

The sectoral index has climbed 6.78% over the two sessions. It has gained 23.19% in the past three months, although it remains down 4.04% over the past one year.

Leading the rally was Brigade Enterprises, which advanced 5.50%. Godrej Properties rose 4.63%, while DLF gained 3.84%. Prestige Estates Projects climbed 3.48%, Anant Raj added 3.06% and Aditya Birla Real Estate rose 2.62%.

Other major gainers included Oberoi Realty, up 2.42%, Phoenix Mills, which rose 2.30%, Lodha Developers up 2.21%, and Sobha, which gained 2.19%.

The rally came as softer US economic data released last week eased concerns over an immediate interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, improving risk appetite across global markets.

Expectations of a more stable interest rate environment are generally positive for emerging markets such as India, as they support foreign capital inflows. The real estate sector is also particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, as borrowing costs influence both housing demand and developers' financing costs.

The latest rally also signals a turnaround in realty stocks after the sector remained under pressure for nearly two years.

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