Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 19255.19 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 20.13% to Rs 4699.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3911.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 19255.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15748.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19255.1915748.98 22 OPM %70.2870.76 -PBDT6619.075465.16 21 PBT6367.585265.35 21 NP4699.613911.98 20
