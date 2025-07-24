SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 14.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.72% to Rs 17178.50 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 14.41% to Rs 594.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 519.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 17178.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15105.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17178.5015105.48 14 OPM %3.863.93 -PBDT656.20596.97 10 PBT656.20596.97 10 NP594.37519.52 14
