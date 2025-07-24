Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STEL Holdings standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the June 2025 quarter

STEL Holdings standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 288.89% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.470.39 21 OPM %51.0633.33 -PBDT0.480.13 269 PBT0.470.12 292 NP0.350.09 289

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

