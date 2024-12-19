REC Ltd Slides 2.99%, BSE India Infrastructure Index index Drops 2.26%

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

REC Ltd has added 0.94% over last one month compared to 0.35% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.87% rise in the SENSEX

REC Ltd lost 2.99% today to trade at Rs 521.2. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is down 2.26% to quote at 611.77. The index is up 0.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Finance Corporation Ltd decreased 2.85% and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd lost 2.63% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 34.95 % over last one year compared to the 12.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

REC Ltd has added 0.94% over last one month compared to 0.35% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24662 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 653.9 on 12 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 389.05 on 21 Dec 2023.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

