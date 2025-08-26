Petronet LNG Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.55, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 21.56% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Petronet LNG Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.55, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Petronet LNG Ltd has eased around 10.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34494.35, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.7 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.05, down 1.59% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd tumbled 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 21.56% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 11.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
