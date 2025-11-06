Redington standalone net profit declines 13.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.61% to Rs 15185.12 croreNet profit of Redington declined 13.96% to Rs 531.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 618.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 15185.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12384.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15185.1212384.69 23 OPM %2.182.24 -PBDT618.33690.43 -10 PBT608.36681.78 -11 NP531.78618.08 -14
