Uniparts India standalone net profit declines 37.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.23% to Rs 147.38 croreNet profit of Uniparts India declined 37.33% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.23% to Rs 147.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.35% to Rs 82.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 573.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales147.38178.05 -17 573.82704.67 -19 OPM %4.3913.01 -9.4614.04 - PBDT30.9349.39 -37 120.45189.21 -36 PBT24.9242.55 -41 94.71161.83 -41 NP23.5937.64 -37 82.93141.41 -41
