Friday, September 25, 2026 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex commences Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) business

Refex commences Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) business

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Starts commercial operations at RMC plant located at Pune

Refex Industries has commenced its Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) business, leveraging its existing capabilities and expertise in the Coal and Ash Handling business to expand into downstream construction materials and further strengthen its presence in the infrastructure and construction ecosystem.

The RMC business is headed by Anil Kulkarni, Chief Business Officer.

The RMC business involves the production and supply of ready-mix concrete for residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects. The Company proposes to undertake the RMC business through a lease-based, asset-light model, facilitating faster market entry and scalable expansion while enabling optimised capital deployment.

 

In this regard, the Company has commenced commercial operations at its first RMC plant located at Wadmukhwadi, Pune, Maharashtra, with effect from 25 September 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPIL announces successful listing of LMG on Nasdaq Stockholm

KPIL announces successful listing of LMG on Nasdaq Stockholm

India's banking journey with technology has been one of considerable success, says RBI Deuty Governor

India's banking journey with technology has been one of considerable success, says RBI Deuty Governor

Adon launches new range of flavoured dry fruits

Adon launches new range of flavoured dry fruits

Kinetic Engineering announces Rs 57 cr investment from Promoters

Kinetic Engineering announces Rs 57 cr investment from Promoters

Nifty trades above 23,100 level; auto shares jump

Nifty trades above 23,100 level; auto shares jump

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 4:04 PM IST