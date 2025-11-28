Refex Inds spurts after bagging ash handling order worth Rs 100 cr

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Refex Industries rallied 9.88% to Rs 352 after the company received an order from Large Business Conglomerate for excavation, loading and transportation of pond ash/bottom ash.
The said order is valued at Rs 100 crore and is expected to be completed within 4 months.
Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 37.44 crore despite 0.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.85 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.
