Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1500.00% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Regal Entertainment & Consultants rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.02 1500 OPM %3.13-50.00 -PBDT0.050.01 400 PBT0.050.01 400 NP0.050.01 400
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content