United Credit standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of United Credit declined 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.760.88 -14 OPM %40.7943.18 -PBDT0.330.53 -38 PBT0.300.52 -42 NP0.230.43 -47
